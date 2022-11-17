Four crashes in single day in SLO

November 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A total of four car crashes occurred in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including one collision that sheared a fire hydrant.

One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Long Street, causing water to gush into the air and onto the road. Separately, multiple vehicles collided nearby at the intersection of Long Street and Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Following the multi-vehicle crash, an ambulance transported one individual to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the other crashes.

