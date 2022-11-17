Front Page  »  

Four crashes in single day in SLO

November 17, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A total of four car crashes occurred in San Luis Obispo on Wednesday, including one collision that sheared a fire hydrant.

One vehicle crashed into a fire hydrant on Long Street, causing water to gush into the air and onto the road. Separately, multiple vehicles collided nearby at the intersection of Long Street and Tank Farm Road, according to the San Luis Obispo Fire Department.

Following the multi-vehicle crash, an ambulance transported one individual to the hospital with minor injuries. It is unclear if anyone suffered injuries in the other crashes.


Loading...
Subjects:     
Related:


1
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
unusualsuspect

The “just be you” attitude has spilled over into traffic :/ There are rules and they need to be followed! Driving 35mph in a 50mph zone is unnacceptable; yet there will be 5 cars lined up behind with a big gap and not a single one dares to honk, pass, flip off, or do anything. Complacency and fear of confrontation are destroying our society.


Vote Up-9Vote Down 
11/17/2022 1:37 pm
﻿