One person killed in road rage incident in rural Arroyo Grande
November 5, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
One person was shot and killed during a road rage altercation in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday evening, according to dispatchers.
At approximately 7:30 p.m., a group of people fought on the side of Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane following a road rage incident. During the fight, the victim was shot outside their vehicle.
San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting. CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines