One person killed in road rage incident in rural Arroyo Grande

November 5, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

One person was shot and killed during a road rage altercation in rural Arroyo Grande on Friday evening, according to dispatchers.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a group of people fought on the side of Los Berros Road near Quailwood Lane following a road rage incident. During the fight, the victim was shot outside their vehicle.

San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s deputies are investigating the shooting. CalCoastNews will provide more information as it becomes available.

