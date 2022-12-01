SLO County clerk to resume counting ballots on Dec. 7

November 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk Recorder on Wednesday announced plans to continue counting ballots on Dec. 7 at 9 a.m. At the conclusion of the count, County Clerk Recorder Elaina Cano plans to certify the results of the Nov. 8 General Election.

There were hundreds of ballots in each district rejected because the signatures did not match. The clerk’s office sent letters to the voters to verify their signature, with approximately 960 ballots not yet verified.

Letters to cure voter signatures must be received in the County Elections Office by 5 p.m. on Dec. 5. There are approximately 960 letters still left to be returned. Voters can return their letters by:

• Mailing the signed statement in the enclosed envelope that was provided with the letter.

• Email the signed statement to elections@co.slo.ca.us.

• Fax the signed statement to the clerk’s office at (805) 781-1111.

• Deliver the signed statement in person to the county building at 1055 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo.

A North County voter is recommending voters check to make sure their votes are counted. After voting, Lynn Ellis, who had signed up with BallotTrax, never received an email confirmation.

Ellis contacted the county clerk’s office and learned that because of human error, she has not received a confirmation though the clerk believes her ballot has or will soon be counted, Ellis said.

