SLO County farm stands offer autumn produce and products

November 5, 2022

BY KAREN VELIE

Enjoy fresh autumn produce, like pomegranates and walnuts, and support local farmers at farm stands in San Luis Obispo County.

Granada Farms

Picked fresh daily on weekends only, a local farmer sells his pomegranates during the fall on El Camino Real in the heart of Santa Margarita. The gorgeous dark red fruit is great in salads, stuffings, chocolates, jellies or paired with cheese.

Across the street from the Santa Margarita Feed and Farm Supply, the stand is open for the next two weeks on Saturdays and Sundays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Adelaida Botanicals

Recently-harvested dry-farmed walnuts make a tasty addition to your holiday feast, whether made into candies or added to breads or stuffings.

This three-generation family farm in rural Templeton produces seasonal crops, honey and eggs. The farm also specializes in estate-grown, holistic alternatives for pain, inflammation and well-being. Their salves and oils are handcrafted in small batches, with flowers from their fields.

Located at 5625 Vineyard Drive, amongst the wineries, the Adelaida Botanicals farm stand is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Avila Valley Barn

With hay rides, farm animals, a sweet shop and a wide selection of produce, the Avila Valley Barn is a local must-see destination.

During the fall, the farm is known for its fresh baked pies, produce and nuts. After Nov. 25, the farm will begin selling Christmas trees.

Located on the corner of Avila Beach Drive and Ontario Road in Avila Beach, during the fall, the farm stand is open daily from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Hayrides are available, weather permitting, on weekends between 10 a.m. and 4:30 p.m.

