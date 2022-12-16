Front Page  »  

Arroyo Grande couple used COVID relief money to buy a condo in Hawaii

December 16, 2022

Christopher and Erin Mazzei bought a condo at this development in Kapolei, Hawaii for $820,000 in Dec. 2020.

By KAREN VELIE

An Arroyo Grande couple allegedly scammed the federal government out of more than a million dollars they used to purchase two SUVs and for a down payment on a condo in Hawaii.

The couple, Christopher and Erin Mazzei, obtained $1,365,000 in forgivable Paycheck Protection Program loan funds intended for COVID-19 relief for their film production and catering companies, according to a federal indictment. The indictment alleges the couple submitted fraudulent loan applications based on false payroll expenses.

The couple is charged with wire fraud, money laundering, and conspiracy, according to the indictment. They were arraigned in June and remain out of jail on bonds of $50,000 each.

On April 13, 2020, Christopher Mazzei applied for a PPP loan for Gusto on the Go catering claiming he was the only owner of the San Luis Obispo based company, which he reported had 27 employees. However, Christopher Mazzei’s mother was the registered owner of Gusto on the Go, which the state of California suspended on Oct. 1, 2020.

On April 20, 2020, the couple applied for a PPP loan for Better Half Entertainment claiming they had 12 employees, did not own any other businesses and would not be applying for any other PPP loans, none of which was accurate, according to the indictment. The couple allegedly provided the bank with false payroll records.

In 2020, the couple applied for and received eight PPP loans for three businesses: Gusto on the Go catering in San Luis Obispo, Better Half Entertainment in SLO and Better Half Entertainment in Beverly Hills.

Upon conviction, the indictment notes the government plans to seek forfeiture of nearly $600,000 from two bank accounts, $42,000 from a car dealership in San Luis Obispo for the purchase of a Ford Explorer, a property on the 1700 block of Oak Hill Drive in Arroyo Grande and the condo in Hawaii.

“Today’s indictment sends a clear message that those who exploit and defraud financial institutions and the government’s pandemic relief funds will be brought to justice,” said Cory Nootnagel, Acting Special Agent in Charge, Western Region, Office of Inspector General for the Board of Governors of the Federal Reserve System and Bureau of Consumer Financial Protection.

Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Robert1

Hopefully there will be more of them caught,

Pandemic-related fraud totaled billions. California is trying to get some of it back – https://www.npr.org/2022/10/18/1128561539/pandemic-fraud-billions-california


12/16/2022 12:55 pm
info

Who didn’t abuse that program? I hope the indictments keep coming.


12/16/2022 12:49 pm
kevin rise

The rich are always gaming the system and or rigging it for their benefit, waging ears, making profit, yet blame the poor and call the ones who fell through societal cracks leaches born without silver spoons in their mouth. Pretty pathetic, this is why courts are clogged and society is failing, greed.


12/16/2022 12:41 pm
Michael A.

Just imagine what does not get caught.


12/16/2022 12:35 pm
DenisRizzoUSA1

I know Chris & Erin , his Mom & his step Dad Reese Davies a retired prominent banker ( First Bank of SLO)…. these are up standing SLO Community members who hob nob with the whos who & rich and famous of SLO…

What a disgrace and total embarrassment to make the papers in such a shameful way. These people are already loaded with lots of money , drive expensive cars and live in mult-million million dollar homes…

There is No need to Cheat the government , people or any entity when you are very wealthy and live enviable lives!! This really blew my mind today when I read it….

I could never imagine this type of behavior from these quality people !

So sad…With all the homeless and starving people in this community , I would expect these type to be Community pillars and help others… To be on the same level as Scott Peterson and multiple California inmates, including other convicted murderers, who have received fraudulent COVID-19 relief is totally wrong!! This is NOT Mission High School or College educated behavior ….This is pure Greed & Criminal and definitely not warranted……


12/16/2022 12:17 pm
unusualsuspect

Shame on them for taking advantage but also shame on the gov for being able to be taken advantage of :/, that’s just embarrassing.


12/16/2022 11:31 am
