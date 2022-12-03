Atascadero police nab burglary suspect

December 3, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested a burglary suspect early Friday morning in Atascadero.

At approximately 12:53 a.m., an Atascadero officer stopped a man walking near several businesses in the 5900 block of El Camino Real. The officer recognized the suspect, 20-year-old Anthony William Thomas, as the person wanted in connection to a burglary that occurred at an Atascadero business two days earlier, according to the city’s police department.

Officers found Thomas in possession of burglary tools. Police arrested Thomas on a charge of burglary, as well as for multiple warrants, and booked him in San Luis Obispo County Jail.

