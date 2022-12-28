Court leaves immigration restrictions temporarily in place

December 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The U.S. Supreme Court voted 5-4 Tuesday to temporarily keep immigration restrictions, Title 42, in place while the justices weigh the issues. The justices will hear arguments on Title 42 in the future.

The Biden administration had planed to end the Trump-era policy that allows the government to expel migrants without an opportunity for them to first seek asylum. Title 42 was put into place as a temporarily measure because of issues with the pandemic.

Officials from 19 states challenged a district court ruling to vacate Title 42, arguing the Biden administration had failed to adequately address the immigration crisis.

On the other side, supporters of vacating Title 42 argued it is an inhumane policy that harms migrants by denying them an opportunity to seek asylum.

Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr., Justices Clarence Thomas, Samuel A. Alito Jr., Brett M. Kavanaugh and Amy Coney Barrett composed the majority.

