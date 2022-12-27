Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Grover Beach
December 27, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian in Grover Beach near the Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1 on Tuesday, according to police.
Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the pedestrian was walking on the tracks when they were hit by a northbound Amtrak train. Because of the condition of the body, there may be a delay in identifying the deceased.
An investigation into the collision is ongoing.
This is the second deadly train crash in Grover Beach this month. On Dec. 6, a passenger train struck and killed a man at the Grover Beach station.
