Pedestrian hit and killed by train in Grover Beach

December 27, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian in Grover Beach near the Monarch Butterfly Grove on Highway 1 on Tuesday, according to police.

Shortly after 2:30 p.m., the pedestrian was walking on the tracks when they were hit by a northbound Amtrak train. Because of the condition of the body, there may be a delay in identifying the deceased.

An investigation into the collision is ongoing.

This is the second deadly train crash in Grover Beach this month. On Dec. 6, a passenger train struck and killed a man at the Grover Beach station.

