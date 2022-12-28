Front Page  »  

More than $4 million in federal funding headed to SLO County

December 28, 2022

Congressman Salud Carbajal

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Rep. Salud Carbajal (D-Santa Barbara) announced that he secured more than $4 million in federal funding for projects that benefit residents of San Luis Obispo County.

Carbajal’s office said in a press release that the congressman had been advocating for the federal funds since April. Carbajal helped ensure they were included in the $1.7 trillion omnibus spending bill that passed both houses of Congress last week.

“With these funds, we will be able to make critical upgrades to our roads and highways, bridges and piers to keep commerce and people moving smoothly throughout our region,” Carbajal said in a statement.

Carbajal secured $2.07 million to help fund the Prado Road bridge replacement project in the city of San Luis Obispo. The project includes improvements and modifications to the intersection of Prado Road and Higuera Street, in addition to the replacement of the bridge.

Other federal funding for SLO County includes $1.5 million toward upgrades to Morro Bay’s North T-Pier and $500,000 toward the rehabilitation and retrofit of the Swinging Bridge in Arroyo Grande.

In all, Carbajal managed to secure $22.5 million for a combined 14 projects in his district. One project outside of SLO County is a Highway 101 carpool lane extension between Santa Barbara and Ventura.


Mitch C

Your tax money returned to you with a big portion reserved for the Washington gang- you only got a portion back the rest was wasted. NO ONE read the 4155 page bill, and if they would have there most likely would not be any agreement on the meaning of any specific section. This bill is an embarrassment in content, process, procedure.


Carbajal is patting himself on the back for spending a lot of your tax money, giving you a portion back on programs that may or may not be of interest to you.


12/28/2022 5:38 pm
NorthCountyGuy

Most likely for the benefit of Carbajal.


12/28/2022 4:54 pm
womanwhohasbeenthere

Could we possibly- just possibly – use some of that money to make it easier to exit the Madonna Road post office?


12/28/2022 3:34 pm
Messkit

While I do like the 2nd driveway being used for the entrance (so many close calls, near contacts, fender benders, and blocking of Dalidio traffic at the 1st), and the 1st used to exit, the more aggravating thing is you are not allowed to left or U-turn at the next immediate intersection, and must drive Dalidio nearly all the way to the highway, round-a-bout, and come back to Madonna. How is this logical, gas saving, convenient, or in any way smart? There’s not even a gap, for the far entrance (now, only an exit) to the plaza. Is this a plan to force drivers past the new little “San Luis Ranch Market” being built right now, in the housing complex?


Fortunately, enough people do find this to be insanely stupid, and go ahead and make their left into the plaza, or U-turn back to Madonna, across the big yellow slash lines. And, before you say it, EVERY bicycle does it without hesitation.


I’m not even going to mention the idiotic lay-out of the Madonna/Dalidio intersection!


12/28/2022 6:13 pm
unusualsuspect

Really wish paving the roads was a priority before any of the minority use( cycling, walking, etc ) “improvements” :/ Constantly taking from the majority to serve the minority. Sick of it.


12/28/2022 2:07 pm
