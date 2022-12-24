Date set for contentious Paso Robles school district election

December 24, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County has set April 14 for an election for an open seat on the Paso Robles Joint Unified School District Board, following a petition to remove an appointed trustee.

Candidates for the open seat have from Dec. 28 through Jan. 20 to submit nomination papers to the San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorders Office. The county estimates the special election will cost the school district $493,000.

In a 4-2 vote, the district board of trustees selected Kenney E. Enney Jr. in October to replace Chris Bausch, who resigned in order to take a seat on the Paso Robles City Council.

Carey Alvord organized the petition drive, after voicing concerns over divisiveness in the district and Enney. Several signers condemned Enney on social media for sharing a link that allegedly included criticisms of the trans community.

After 512 signatures were validated, Enney was removed from the board.

Enney, who said he will be running for the open seat, has accused Alvord of retaliating after he asked for an investigation into a link Alvord provided students that allegedly included a chatroom in which adults were discussing sexual issues, such as bestiality, with children.

