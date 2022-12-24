Santa Barbara County pot grow in line to be largest in California
December 24, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
A Santa Barbara County cannabis farm could become the largest contiguous outdoor cultivation site in California. [Pacific Coast Business Times]
Farming First Holdings obtained permitting for a 134-acre outdoor cannabis farm located near Los Alamos. Previously, Glass House Brands’ 125-acre operation in Camarillo had the potential to be the largest marijuana farm in the state.
Thus far, Farming First has only cultivated 22 acres. The company planted its first harvest in July.
Farming First is currently launching its first two sun-grown marijuana retail brands in stores. The brands are called Venterra Farms and High Fidelity.
The company controls the cultivation, processing and distribution of its cannabis products. Farming First does not operate any dispensaries but plans to work with cannabis sellers across California.
