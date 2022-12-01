Morro Bay man dies following motorcycle crash

December 1, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A motorcyclist died a couple days after a collision with a truck this week in Morro Bay.

Shortly before 2 p.m. on Monday, Michael Barrios, 69, was riding a motorcycle eastbound on Atascadero Road just east of Hill Street. Barrios collided with a truck exiting the driveway of a business in the 500 block of Atascadero Road.

After the collision, Barrios complained of pain and was transported to a local hospital. Barrios underwent surgery and was placed in the ICU. He died of his injuries on Wednesday, according to the Morro Bay Police Department.

Efren Morales, 51, was driving the truck that collided with Barrios’s motorcycle. Morales remained at the scene following the crash.

Officers determined neither drugs, nor alcohol factored into the collision. An investigation into the crash in ongoing.

Investigators are asking anyone who has information about the collision to contact the Morro Bay Police Department at (805) 772-6225.

