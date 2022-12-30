Front Page  »  

Off-roaders restricted because of clams at the Oceano Dunes

December 30, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Officials have issued an advisory warning off-road vehicle drivers at the Oceano Dunes to beware of a rising clam population and to avoid the shellfish surfacing near the shoreline. [KSBY]

In recent years, the Pismo Clam population has rebounded. Clams that are usually buried beneath the sand at the shoreline started coming to the surface in 2021, said Stephanie Little, senior environmental scientist at the Oceano Dunes District. In recent weeks, clams started coming to the surface again, prompting the advisory.

The advisory asks off-roaders at the Oceano Dunes to only drive on dry sand. Off-roaders are also instructed to avoid the immediate shoreline and stay closer to the sand dunes.

Officials are urging drivers to use either all-wheel or four-wheel drives.


Loading...
Related:


5
Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Messkit

Oh stop! For 100 years, people drove cars, trucks, wagons, and rode horses on the beach from the cliffs to Pt. Sal, while digging up clams and making Pismo the “Clam Capitol Of The World”. The clams were fine then, they are fine now.


The clams are coming back, because the shoreline has almost re-assumed the broad, flat profile it had before the ’83 and ’95 storms washed out the sand. The shallow water doesn’t support the ravenous Sea Otter, so they can no longer strip the sea bed of juvenile clams, and the less turbulent surf no longer removes the sand from above their holes, making their survival easier and longer lived.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
12/30/2022 1:40 pm
mazin

Can you harvest pizmo clams?


Vote Up-1Vote Down 
12/30/2022 12:45 pm
Side_Show_Bob

Only if they are of legal size, by legal method of take, and a limit of 10 in possession, along with a valid fishing license.


Vote Up8Vote Down 
12/30/2022 1:34 pm
kayaknut

Or relocate clams to a different area, since 95% of the dunes are vehicle free, even if it has to be shoreline, there is plenty of vehicle free shoreline


Vote Up-11Vote Down 
12/30/2022 1:42 pm
derasmus

As a kid in the 1960’s we used to get them, Pismo Clams, on the beach just north of the rock and also out on the sand spit.


It’s been years since I’ve heard of anyone”clamming” so your question is a good one. Did they make enough of a comeback to make it a viable sport fishery?


Vote Up3Vote Down 
12/30/2022 6:31 pm
﻿