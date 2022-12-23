Front Page  »  

Parade celebrates Atascadero High School’s athletes, photos

December 23, 2022

Photos by Richard Bastian

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate Atascadero High School’s champion football team and a runner at a parade on Wednesday.

The Greyhound football team won the CIF Division 6-A state championship earlier this month. Frannie Perry won the CIF Division 3 Central Section cross country championship.


