Parade celebrates Atascadero High School’s athletes, photos

December 23, 2022

Photos by Richard Bastian

Hundreds of people turned out to celebrate Atascadero High School’s champion football team and a runner at a parade on Wednesday.

The Greyhound football team won the CIF Division 6-A state championship earlier this month. Frannie Perry won the CIF Division 3 Central Section cross country championship.

