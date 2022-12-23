Bicyclist hit and killed on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles

December 23, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A truck hit and killed a bicyclist on Highway 101 north of Paso Robles on Thursday night.

At 10:25 p.m., a caller reported a Dodge Ram headed northbound had crashed into a possible bicyclist on Highway 101 at Monterey Road. Officers arrived to find debris on the highway, and then found the cyclist, according to scanner traffic.

The bicyclist died at the scene. The driver was not injured.

One lane of northbound Highway 101 was shut down until 11:25 p.m.

Loading...