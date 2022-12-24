Paso Robles arrest two felons for outstanding warrants
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
Following routine compliance checks on Thursday, Paso Robles officers arrested a man and a woman who had outstanding warrants, according to the city’s police department.
Officers conducted compliance checks on 51-year-old Bill Benjamin Hernandez and 43-year-old Stephanie Joy Dukes, both residents of Paso Robles. Police arrested Hernandez on a warrant for felony traffic evasion. Dukes was arrested on 14 outstanding warrants.
Authorities booked both Hernandez and Dukes in San Luis Obispo County Jail. Neither Hernandez, nor Dukes is currently listed as being in custody, according to the county sheriff’s office website.
Paso Robles officers conduct compliance checks on individuals who are on active probation, parole or are deemed a threat to the community, police say.
