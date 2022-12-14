Front Page  »  

Rep. Salud Carbajal visits war-torn Ukraine

December 14, 2022

Rep. Salud Carbajal standing in front of Russian tanks in Kyiv

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Central Coast Congressman Salud Carbajal visited war-torn Ukraine with a bipartisan congressional delegation over the weekend, after which he announced his commitment to promoting support for the country in Congress.

“This weekend, I traveled to Ukraine as part of a bipartisan delegation from the House Armed Services Committee to see firsthand the human costs of Putin’s unprovoked war in Ukraine and meet with members of Ukraine’s government and armed forces,” Carbajal stated in a tweet on Tuesday. “Our bipartisan delegation met with Ukraine’s civilian and military leaders as well as everyday Ukrainians — all of whom wielded a resolve to defeat their invaders that is undeterred by the rapidly-descending winter. The tenacity of their grit and their hope impressed us all.”

While Congress is finalizing funding bills this week, Carbajal is committed to sharing what the delegation saw and heard, the congressman said. He will also reaffirm in Congress the need to stand with Ukraine and continue humanitarian and security aid from both the United States and its allies Carbajal said.

Carbajal tweeted a photo of himself in central Kyiv, along with photos of him meeting with officials.


Leave a Reply

Please Login to comment
Myself

Why oh why do these public servants find it necessary to spend our money to wander around the world, does he actually think he can do some good there.


Vote Up4Vote Down 
12/14/2022 11:59 am
Rambunctious

Why is a California congressman in Ukraine?… for what purpose?… did he fly on his own dime?… I sure hope so….


Vote Up3Vote Down 
12/14/2022 11:51 am
Jorge Estrada

I have always questioned his financial decisions, this field trip for one congressman serves one vote at what cost. Then we have the impacts on foreign relations, how does this show boat, fueling the fight, free Americans in Russian captivity? We may have to notice all Americans that when you travel abroad, in a communist country or a country that is an ally to a communist country, you are on you own. If you bring illegal drugs, you might think about that too.


Vote Up5Vote Down 
12/14/2022 11:22 am
Downtown Bob

How much total money did Carbajal accept from SBF not that the indictment has been released where SBF donated to democrats with money stolen from customers in other names? Instead of charity, Salud needs to send the money to the bankruptcy trustees to repay defrauded investors, not to a charity that supports him. Secondly, shocking that Salud is in Kiev, a war torn county posing in front of tanks, as billions have gone missing from this fraud scheme.


Vote Up2Vote Down 
12/14/2022 11:15 am
﻿