San Luis Obispo County adding new street lights
December 22, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
San Luis Obispo County is installing new streetlights and associated improvements in Templeton, Los Osos, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, the Public Works Department announced Thursday.
The following locations were prioritized to increase safety to the traveling public, pedestrians and cyclists. Work is expected to be completed in March 2023, depending on weather.
Templeton
- Vineyard Drive and Santa Rita Road
Los Osos
- South Bay Boulevard and Los Olivos Avenue
- South Bay Boulevard and Pismo Avenue
Pismo Beach (unincorporated)
- Price Canyon Road and West Ormonde Road
Arroyo Grande
- Noyes Road and Printz Road
The county awarded Lee Wilson Electric Company of Arroyo Grande the contract for $243,462 to perform the work. The project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and the County Road Fund.
