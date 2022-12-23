San Luis Obispo County adding new street lights

December 22, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo County is installing new streetlights and associated improvements in Templeton, Los Osos, Pismo Beach and Arroyo Grande, the Public Works Department announced Thursday.

The following locations were prioritized to increase safety to the traveling public, pedestrians and cyclists. Work is expected to be completed in March 2023, depending on weather.

Templeton

Vineyard Drive and Santa Rita Road

Los Osos

South Bay Boulevard and Los Olivos Avenue

South Bay Boulevard and Pismo Avenue

Pismo Beach (unincorporated)

Price Canyon Road and West Ormonde Road

Arroyo Grande

Noyes Road and Printz Road

The county awarded Lee Wilson Electric Company of Arroyo Grande the contract for $243,462 to perform the work. The project is funded by the Federal Highway Administration’s Highway Safety Improvement Program and the County Road Fund.

Loading...