San Luis Obispo County certifies the election, final counts

December 7, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo County Clerk-Recorder’s Office tallied 11,140 ballots on Wednesday, for a total of 121,156 ballots counted, and then certified the election.

There were no new winners in the races. Supervisor Bruce Gibson won reelection by 13 votes in the hotly contested District 2 supervisor race.

Final local election results:

SLO County District 2 Supervisor

Bruce Gibson – 50.03%

Bruce Jones – 49.97%

Arroyo Grande Mayor

Caren Ray Russom – 62.40%

Gaea Powell – 27.48%

Dale Hanson – 10.12%

Arroyo Grande City Council District 4

James Guthrie – 63.20%

Ben Franco – 36.80%

Atascadero City Council, two seats

Heather Newsom – 43.77%

Susan Funk – 42.52

Bret Heinemann – 13.71%

Grover Beach Mayor

Karen Bright – 53.73%

Stacy Korsgaden – 47.27%

Grover Beach City Council

Daniel Rushing – 58.84%

Ron Arnoldsen – 41.16%

Morro Bay Mayor

Carla Wixom – 59.17%

John Heading – 40.83%

Morro Bay City Council, two seats

Robin “Zara” Landrum – 25.12%

Cyndee Edwards – 21.53%

Sarah Smith Robinson – 20.62%

Casey Cordes – 18.35%

David Duringer – 13.38%

Paso Robles Mayor

Steve Martin – 54.74%

Michael Rivera – 45.26%

Pismo Beach City Council, two seats

Mary Ann Reiss – 27.50%

Stacy Inman – 24.01%

Kevin Kreowski – 21.64%

Erik Howell – 18.75%

Debora Lossing – 8.10%

San Luis Obispo Mayor

Erica Stewart – 70.76%

Richard Orcutt – 14.31%

Jeffrey Specht – 13.26%

Donald Hedrick – 1.68%

San Luis Obispo City Council, two seats

Michelle Shoresman – 35.29%

Emily Francis – 32.22%

Joe Benson – 19.16%

James Papp – 13.34%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District bond measure, needs 55%

Yes – 63.14%

No – 36.86%

Arroyo Grande sales tax increase, 50% plus one

No – 54.36%

Yes – 45.64%

Paso Robles hotel tax increase, 50% plus one

Yes – 58.93%

No – 41.07%

Morro Bay property tax increase, 50% plus one

No – 64.23%

Yes – 35.77%

Cambria Health Care District Bond, 2/3 vote required



Yes – 61.39%

No – 38.61%

San Luis Obispo County Community College District, Area 4

Peter Sysak – 50.32%

Adrienne Garcia-Specht – 49.68%

Atascadero Unified School District, vote for four

Tracy Ellis-Weit – 14.99%

Vy Pierce – 14.39%

Rebekah Koznek – 12.76%

Denise McGrew Kane – 12.31%

Dan Hathaway – 11.08%

Tami Gunther – 10.54%

Scott Staton – 9.63%

George Shoemaker – 9.33%

Chris Collins – 4.99%

Coast Unified School District, Area 2

Lee McFarland – 50.97%

Susan Dever – 49.03%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 3

Andrea Naemi-Vergne – 36.55%

Daevin Thomas – 32.77%

Ashley Smeester – 20.69%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 5

Colleen Martin – 57.66%

Gary Joralemon – 42.34%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 6

Roxana Maldonado – 43.05%

Eilene Pham – 41.20%

Scott Bloom – 15.75%

Lucia Mar Unified School District, Area 7

Donna Kandel – 61.49%

Luke Davis – 38.51%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, partial term

Laurene McCoy – 38.72%

Adelita Hiteshew – 36.83%

Jim Irving – 24.45%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 1

Jim Cogan – 48.18%

Chris Arend – 27.34%

Peter Byrne – 24.47%

Paso Robles Joint Unified School District, Area 4

Sondra Williams – 43.13%

Frank Triggs – 37.52%

Catherine Reimer – 19.35%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 1

Marilyn Rodger – 58.68%

Loren Leidinger – 41.37%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 2

Rob Banfield – 56.63%

Jim Quesenberry – 43.67%

San Luis Coastal Unified School District, Area 4

Mark Buchman – 67.54%

Tony Evans – 32.46%

Templeton Unified School District, vote for two

Janel Armet – 27.36%

Jennifer Grinager – 25.67%

Matt Allison – 25.50%

Jason Tesarz – 9.71%

Jay Raftery – 7.89%

Fiona Bond – 3.87%

Cayucos Elementary School District, Area 1

Kerry Friend – 43.21%

Steve Geil – 33.10%

Chloe Phillips – 23.69%

