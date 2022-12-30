Santa Barbara bail bondsman charged with grand theft

December 30, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A former licensed bail bondsman and insurance agent was arraigned today in Santa Barbara County Superior Court on three felony counts of grand theft for allegedly stealing $25,000 from three of his clients.

In response to several clients reporting Sean Wilczak, 29, had taken their cash but failed to post bond, the California Department of Insurance mounted an investigation.

Investigators determined Wilczak advertised himself as the owner of Wolf Bail Bonds, which is not a registered business entity with the Department of Insurance or with the California Secretary of State, as required by law.

While using the unregistered business name, Wilczak met with the families of two different criminal defendants who were seeking bail. During these meetings, Wilczak secured a combined total of $25,000 in cash for bail deposits.

However, Wilczak failed to post the defendants’ bonds. To date, Wilczak has not filed bond applications on behalf of either of the criminal defendants, nor has he refunded any of the cash payments he received.

The state revoked Wilczak’s license on Aug. 22, 2022. This case is being prosecuted by the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s office.

