SLO County gas prices under $5 a gallon, find the lowest prices

December 18, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The average price for a gallon of gas in San Luis Obispo County fell 15 cents during the past week to $4,91, as demand decreases as inclement weather leads to fewer cars on the road and domestic gasoline stocks grow, according to figures from AAA.

“Increasing supply and lower gasoline demand are pushing pump prices lower,” according to AAA. “As demand remains low and stocks grow, drivers will likely continue to see pump prices decrease through next week.”

SLO County currently has the second highest price for gas in the state. Listing the highest average price, Mono County’s price for a gallon of regular gasoline this week is $5.62.

The average price of gas in California fell 17 cents during the past week to $4.38 a gallon.

The national average gas price of gas dropped 13 cents to $3. 14 a gallon during the past week.

Where in SLO County do you find the cheapest gas prices? Using data from GasBuddy, we’ve compiled a list of gas stations with cheaper prices.

Top 10 lowest priced gas stations in SLO County:

San Paso Truck Stop – Paso Robles, Wellsona Road: $4.29 Costco – San Luis Obispo, Froom Ranch Road: $4.35 VP Racing Fuels – Grover Beach, Grand Avenue: $4.39 7-Eleven – Atascadero, El Camino Real: $4.39 Oceano Market – Oceano, Front Street: $4.39 Gill’s Liquer – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.39 Sinclair – Morro Bay, Morro Bay Boulevard: $4.47 Shell – Arroyo Grande, Grand Avenue: $4.47 76 – Atascadero, Morro Road: $4.49 Valero – Paso Robles, Spring Street: $4.49

