Driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in SLO
December 19, 2022
By JOSH FRIEDMAN
San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into a parked car and rolled his vehicle on a residential street Sunday evening.
The driver swerved and hit a parked car in the 1300 block of Royal Way, according to police. His dark-colored sedan rolled over and came to a rest upside down.
Officers arrested the driver for DUI. He only sustained very minor injuries in the crash, police said.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines