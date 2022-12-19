Driver arrested for DUI following rollover crash in SLO

December 19, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo police officers arrested a driver for driving under the influence after he crashed into a parked car and rolled his vehicle on a residential street Sunday evening.

The driver swerved and hit a parked car in the 1300 block of Royal Way, according to police. His dark-colored sedan rolled over and came to a rest upside down.

Officers arrested the driver for DUI. He only sustained very minor injuries in the crash, police said.

