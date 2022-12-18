Teen arrested for reckless driving, fleeing officers in SLO

December 18, 2022

BY KAREN VELIE

A 19-year-old Paso Robles teen is in jail after he was spotted driving recklessly in downtown San Luis Obispo, fled officers and crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant on Sunday.

Shortly before 6 a.m., a caller reported a driver speeding on Higuera Street in downtown San Luis Obispo. Officers then attempted to stop the driver several times before he crashed into a tree and a fire hydrant at the intersection of Broad Street and Francis Avenue.

At one point, the suspect sped up and drove directly at an approaching police car. Officers suspect 19-year-old Tyler Stevens switched the Ford truck he was initially driving with a Ford Bronco, with both vehicles owned by the suspect’s family members.

Officers arrested 19-year-old Tyler Stevens on charges of assault with a deadly weapon and reckless evading an officer and booked him in the San Luis Obispo County Jail in lieu of $75,000 bail.

