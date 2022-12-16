SLO police release name of driver who hit and killed couple

December 15, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

The San Luis Obispo Police Department on Thursday identified the 24-year-old city resident who allegedly hit and killed a couple and their dog while speeding on Sacramento Drive as Daniel Angel Saligan Patricio.

On the evening of Nov. 21, officers responded to a report that a car struck a curb, a street sign and the abutment of a bridge. Officers, who did not suspect the driver of alcohol impairment, had the car towed and wrote out a traffic collision report.

A day later, on the evening of Nov. 22, a caller reported a dead dog in a creek bed off the 3400 block of Sacramento Drive. The dog was transported to animal control.

Five hours later, relatives of Matthew Chachere, 39, and Jennifer Besser, 36, reported the couple had not arrived at their expected destination in Modesto. Relatives provided police with photos of the couple as well as a picture of their dog.

After viewing the photo of the missing dog, a police dispatcher was able to make the connection between the earlier report of the deceased dog with the dog owned by the missing residents.

Police returned to the heavily wooded creek bed and conducted another search. Officers then discovered the deceased bodies of Chachere and Besser, which were lying in heavy brush.

An investigation into the deadly crash has been ongoing for more than a month. While investigators believe Patricio was speeding, there appears to be questions about whether he knew he hit the couple.

“SLOPD remains committed to the thorough completion of the investigation and appreciates the patience of the community while we work towards providing important answers to family members and our community in pursuit of justice,” according to a city press release.

Loading...