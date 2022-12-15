Holiday deals and last minute gifts in San Luis Obispo County

December 15, 2022

Find great local deals on dining, entertainment, landscaping and Christmas shopping while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Is procrastination your middle name? If you haven’t started your holiday shopping, and the thought of battling department store crowds is giving you nightmares, one of the following unique local gifts is sure to please. And each can be picked up without battling the crowds.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course and Restaurant in Paso Robles

Receive two free rounds of golf with a renewed $169 membership or a new annual $209 membership at this golfer’s delight when ordered in December. Memberships at this beautiful 18-hole championship course make great Christmas gifts. Call (805) 237-7444 for more information.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort & Spa in Avila Beach

Purchase a gift certificate, which makes a spectacular Christmas gift, and receive a bonus gift when ordered in December. For purchases over $200, you will receive a special gift. For gift card purchases over $400, you will receive a special gift and a certificate for a hot tub for two.

An authentic California resort, the property features hillside mineral spring hot tubs, a beautiful spa, the Gardens of Avila Restaurant, the Oasis Waterfall Lagoon, the Secret Garden, a labyrinth, private balcony hot tubs, meditation gardens, and wide selection of mind-body classes in the Yoga Dome. Call (805) 595-7302.

San Luis Obispo Children’s Museum

Purchase a yearly membership, which makes a spectacular Christmas gift, and receive an activity kit as a bonus gift, two free passes and a discount coupon for a birthday party. Call (805) 544-5437.

Ancient Peaks Winery in Santa Margarita

Purchase a main dish at the Ancient Peaks Tasting Room & Café and get a glass of your choice of Estate Collection wine for $5 with the mention of CalCoastNews, December only. Ancient Peaks is a family owned winery located at 22720 El Camino Real near Highway 101 in Santa Margarita. The tasting room is open daily from 11 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Shin’s offers discounts on select rolls Sunday through Thursday.

Sunday – Shrimp Tempura hand roll $2.99

Monday – Ninja roll $3.49

Tuesday – California roll $2.99

Wednesday – Golden California roll $4.99

Thursday – House special hand roll $2.59

Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner.

Attorney Stew Jenkins in San Luis Obispo

Receive $100 off the price of a new or updated Estate Plan with the Law Office of Stewart D. Jenkins, with the mention of CalCoastNews, when ordered in December. The plan includes your Will, Trust, Power of Attorney, and Health Care Designation. Gun Trusts, Pet Trusts and Prop 13 assessment Trusts available. Call Stew Jenkins at (805) 541-5763.

Midstate Waste and North County Recycling, landscape products

Receive a $25 discount on the delivery of landscape materials including mulch, wood chips and compost, and for the delivery of rental roll-off trash bins in December. Call (805) 434-0043 for landscaping materials and (805) 434-9112 for roll-off bin rentals, already at the best prices in the county.

Ace Auto Care in Atascadero

Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information.

Spencer’s Fresh Markets

Get a jump on your holiday shopping with a standing rib roast at $9.99 a pound, a Country Ribbon spiral sliced ham at $1,99 a pound or a Diestel turkey at $2.99 a pound. Click here for additional weekly specials.

