Teen arrested for brandishing a weapon at Cambria Christmas Market

December 16, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo sheriff deputies arrested a teen on Thursday evening who allegedly brandished a weapon near the entrance to the Cambria Christmas Market.

At about 7 p.m. on Thursday, a caller reported a man had brandished a gun during an argument at the Christmas Market located at the Cambria Pines Lodge. Deputies arrested the 18-year-old suspect and recovered the gun.

Deputies then booked Andreas Costa in the San Luis Obispo County Jail on charges of threatening a crime of violence, resisting arrest, brandishing a weapon, possession of an undetectable firearm, possession of a large capacity magazine, child endangerment and for being a felon in possession of a firearm. He remains in jail without bail.

Loading...