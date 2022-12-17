Mountain lion spotted in Paso Robles

By KAREN VELIE

The Paso Robles Police Department has reported a recent mountain lion sighting on Vista Cerro Drive not far from the MB Golf Academy.

Shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, a resident reported seeing the lion. Police are warning the public to exercise caution when walking in the surrounding areas.

Mountain lions live across much of California, including along urban-wildland interfaces where they hunt for deer and other animals. However, it’s rare to see a mountain lion because they are elusive creatures.

If you do see a mountain lion or mountain lion cub, do not approach it or intervene. Sightings can be reported to the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

