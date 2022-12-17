Mountain lion spotted in Paso Robles
December 17, 2022
By KAREN VELIE
The Paso Robles Police Department has reported a recent mountain lion sighting on Vista Cerro Drive not far from the MB Golf Academy.
Shortly before 7 p.m. on Thursday, a resident reported seeing the lion. Police are warning the public to exercise caution when walking in the surrounding areas.
Mountain lions live across much of California, including along urban-wildland interfaces where they hunt for deer and other animals. However, it’s rare to see a mountain lion because they are elusive creatures.
If you do see a mountain lion or mountain lion cub, do not approach it or intervene. Sightings can be reported to the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.
The comments below represent the opinion of the writer and do not represent the views or policies of CalCoastNews.com. Please address the Policies, events and arguments, not the person. Constructive debate is good; mockery, taunting, and name calling is not. Comment Guidelines