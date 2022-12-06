Train hits and kills pedestrian in Grover Beach

December 5, 2022

By KAREN VELIE

A passenger train struck and killed a pedestrian at the Grover Beach station on Monday evening.

Shortly before 5 p.m., the Amtrak train hit and killed a male pedestrian. The crash occurred in the area of W. Grand Avenue and Highway 1.

The name of the pedestrian is not being released pending notification of his next of kin.

Grover Beach police are investigating the fatal crash.

