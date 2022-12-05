Car crashes into power pole near Los Osos, knocks out electricity

December 5, 2022

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A driver crashed into a power pole on Los Osos Valley Road near Los Osos on Sunday, sparking a fire and knocking out electricity in the area.

Shortly after 1 p.m., a caller reported the single-car crash on Los Osos Valley Road by Turri Road. The collision downed power lines, resulting in nearly 400 customers losing power.

Authorities closed Los Osos Valley Road in both directions. San Luis Obispo firefighters assisted Cal Fire with the response.

