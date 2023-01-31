Adopt a cockroach at the Charles Paddock Zoo

January 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Just in time for Valentine’s Day, the Charles Paddock Zoo in Atascadero is offering a unique way to show your true affection, with adopt-a-cockroach.

During the month of February, you can give that special someone in your life who is either very hard to shop for, or who might just be the perfect person to receive, their very own cockroach. Adopt a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach from the zoo as a new and fun way to express your love, or perhaps lack thereof.

For only $7, you can name a cockroach and receive an official certificate of adoption that will include your special Valentine’s name, to give them this year for Valentine’s Day. You can also upgrade your gift and book a special meet and greet with a Madagascar Hissing Cockroach or get a special T-shirt or hoodie for your loved one.

The Charles Paddock Zoo is home to hundreds of species from all over the world including red pandas, monkeys, meerkats, parrots, a Malayan Tiger, a variety of reptiles and much more.

