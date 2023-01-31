Los Osos woman sentenced to six years for second DUI

January 30, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A judge sentenced a Los Osos woman to six years in state prison for driving while under the influence of alcohol, her second DUI conviction.

In 2017, Gianna Brencola struck the bicycle of Kennedy Love while driving on Foothill Boulevard near Ferrini Road in San Luis Obispo. Following the collision, Brencola and a female passenger fled the scene while Love’s body was lying in the street. Brencola’s blood alcohol level was .14 about five and a half hours after the collision.

Brencola pleaded no contest to vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated and a hit-and-run causing death. San Luis Obispo County Judge Craig Van Rooyen sentenced Brencola to to seven years in prison. She was paroled in Dec. 2019 and discharged from parole in March 2021.

On Oct. 31, 2021, Brencola allegedly struck several parked cars while driving with a blood alcohol level of .32. The six-year sentence is the result of her guilty plea to the charge and admission to having been earlier convicted of vehicular manslaughter.

“Driving drunk again, after already serving a prison term for killing someone while driving under the influence of alcohol or other drugs, is without excuse,” said District Attorney Dan Dow. “Our criminal and victim justice system cannot force rehabilitation because each person must make their own decision to take advantage of the resources that have been provided. We plead with Ms. Brencola to stop her dangerous behavior and to take responsibility for her future by making the necessary choices to change.”

