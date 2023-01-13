Homeless move to SLO overpass as storm approaches

January 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A group of homeless people who typically camp along a creek bed in San Luis Obispo have moved their belongings to the Los Osos Valley Road bridge over Highway 101.

Eight to 10 homeless people have set up camp on the bridge, some with large plastic tarps draped over their tents and belongings. Most voiced plans to move back to the creek bed after the rainy season.

While a series of storms pounds SLO County, San Luis Obispo’s overnight shelter is full, leaving many of the county’s most vulnerable residents with few options.

