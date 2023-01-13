SLO County braces for more flooding, slides and downed trees

January 13, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Just as San Luis Obispo County is cleaning up from Monday’s atmospheric river, more rain is on the way.

The rain is slated to arrive early in the day on Friday and continue intermittently through Monday. And while the storms are expected to bring lighter rainfall than earlier in the week, the ground is already saturated.

As a result, additional power outages, flooding, mud and debris slides, and downed trees are anticipated. Emergency personnel are warning the public to be prepared and careful as the storm approaches.

SLO County is under a wind advisory until Friday at 4 p.m. and a wind watch from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of between 15 to 30 mph are forecast for Friday, with winds of 25 to 40 mph expected on Saturday.

Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:

Arroyo Grande – 16.90 inches to date – average 14.09 inches

Atascadero – 17.45 inches to date – average 12.06 inches

Lopez Dam – 25.17 inches to date – average 18.48 inches

Los Osos – 19.11 inches to date – average 15.77 inches

Nipomo – 13.85 inches to date – average 12.62 inches

Oceano – 14.49 inches to date – average 12.26 inches

Rocky Butte – 53.18 inches to date – average 34.75 inches

San Luis Obispo – 16.60 inches to date – average 16.82 inches

San Simeon – 17.98 inches to date – average 15.12 inches

Santa Margarita – 24.85 inches to date – average 16.96 inches

Shandon – 11.08 inches to date – average 8.44 inches

Templeton – 18.82 inches to date – average 13.05 inches

Even though storms have pushed rainfall totals well above average for the the middle of January, San Luis Obispo County continues with drought conditions ranging from moderate to severe, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.

Current SLO County and major state reservoir levels:

Santa Margarita Lake at 104.7%, SLO County

Lake Nacimiento at 75%, SLO County

Lopez Lake at 44.7%, SLO County

Whale Rock Reservoir at 82.87%, SLO County

Oroville Dam 49%, Butte County

Trinity Lake at 27%, Trinity County

Don Pedro Reservoir at 70%, Mariposa County

Shasta Dam at 44%, Shasta County

San Luis Reservoir at 41%, Merced County

