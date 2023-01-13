SLO County braces for more flooding, slides and downed trees
January 13, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Just as San Luis Obispo County is cleaning up from Monday’s atmospheric river, more rain is on the way.
The rain is slated to arrive early in the day on Friday and continue intermittently through Monday. And while the storms are expected to bring lighter rainfall than earlier in the week, the ground is already saturated.
As a result, additional power outages, flooding, mud and debris slides, and downed trees are anticipated. Emergency personnel are warning the public to be prepared and careful as the storm approaches.
SLO County is under a wind advisory until Friday at 4 p.m. and a wind watch from Saturday afternoon through Saturday evening, according to the National Weather Service. Winds of between 15 to 30 mph are forecast for Friday, with winds of 25 to 40 mph expected on Saturday.
Rainfall totals from July 1 through Jan. 13, along with average yearly rainfall:
Arroyo Grande – 16.90 inches to date – average 14.09 inches
Atascadero – 17.45 inches to date – average 12.06 inches
Lopez Dam – 25.17 inches to date – average 18.48 inches
Los Osos – 19.11 inches to date – average 15.77 inches
Nipomo – 13.85 inches to date – average 12.62 inches
Oceano – 14.49 inches to date – average 12.26 inches
Rocky Butte – 53.18 inches to date – average 34.75 inches
San Luis Obispo – 16.60 inches to date – average 16.82 inches
San Simeon – 17.98 inches to date – average 15.12 inches
Santa Margarita – 24.85 inches to date – average 16.96 inches
Shandon – 11.08 inches to date – average 8.44 inches
Templeton – 18.82 inches to date – average 13.05 inches
Even though storms have pushed rainfall totals well above average for the the middle of January, San Luis Obispo County continues with drought conditions ranging from moderate to severe, according to the U.S. Drought Monitor.
Current SLO County and major state reservoir levels:
Santa Margarita Lake at 104.7%, SLO County
Lake Nacimiento at 75%, SLO County
Lopez Lake at 44.7%, SLO County
Whale Rock Reservoir at 82.87%, SLO County
Oroville Dam 49%, Butte County
Trinity Lake at 27%, Trinity County
Don Pedro Reservoir at 70%, Mariposa County
Shasta Dam at 44%, Shasta County
San Luis Reservoir at 41%, Merced County
