Road closed, hundreds cutoff near Lake Nacimiento

January 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The atmospheric river that pummeled San Luis Obispo County on Monday left hundreds of people near Lake Nacimiento stranded in their neighborhood.

Early Monday morning the power went out for the more than 400 PG&E customers in the gated community. Shortly afterwards, a culvert washed out and county staff closed access to Chimney Rock Road, because the road is unsafe.

For more than three days, Running Deer Ranch residents were stranded in their homes without electricity. PG&E restored power Thursday afternoon, but the road into the neighborhood remains closed.

In addition to hundreds of residents, there are cattle, horses, lamas, sheep and chickens stranded in the area.

County staff estimates it could take a month before full vehicle access is restored to the residents of Running Deer Ranch. With multiple storms forecast this week, the road could sustain further damage.

David and Sandra Wood are fortunate, they have a boat along with a car parked at the North Shore. And while neighbors have been helping neighbors, the Woods are concerned that the county is not doing more, such as developing a temporary route out of the neighborhood.

“What the hell is the county doing, are they just going to leave us out here,” Sandra Wood said. “We personally have a boat so we have access to North Shore, but most people do not.”

