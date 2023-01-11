Nearly 10,000 gallons of sewage spill into creek in Morro Bay

January 11, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Nearly 10,000 gallons of sewage spilled into a creek in Morro Bay amid the storm on Monday, according to San Luis Obispo Public Health Department.

At about 11 a.m., sewage began spilling into Morro Creek at 160 Atascadero Road. Approximately 9,900 gallons of sewage spilled into the creek over 12 hours, health officials said.

Officials are warning residents to avoid contact with ocean water during storms and for at least three days afterwards. Contact with stormwater increases the risk of illnesses such as rashes, fever, chills, ear infections, vomiting and diarrhea.

Rainstorm runoff is known to transport high levels of disease-causing organisms, including bacteria, viruses and protozoa from watershed and urban areas to the ocean. The organisms can cause skin, respiratory and intestinal problems.

Heath officials are advising anyone who inadvertently comes in contact with ocean water following Monday’s sewage spill to monitor for symptoms and contact a doctor if symptoms persist or become moderate to severe.

