Nonprofit providing food, supplies to SLO County disaster victims

January 31, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

The nonprofit Global Empowerment Mission will distribute boxes of food and supplies this week to San Luis Obispo County residents affected by the recent storms.

Distributions will take place at the the Disaster Recovery Center located at the SLO Veterans Memorial Building on Grand Avenue. Workers will distribute supplies from 12 p.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday and from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Wednesday, or until supplies run out.

The boxes include food, water, toiletries and full-sized cleaning supplies. Each box can support a family for one to two weeks.

Founded in 2011, Global Empowerment Mission coordinates with local agencies to distribute supplies and necessities to people in need following disasters. The nonprofit has supported hundreds of operations and provided more than $243 million in aid worldwide.

“We are excited to partner with this fantastic organization to bring supplies to residents in need,” SLO County Emergency Services Coordinator Anita Konopa said in a statement. “Anyone who has been affected by the storms and needs assistance is welcome.”

