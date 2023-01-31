Gunman shoots man in Santa Barbara

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A gunman shot and wounded a man in Santa Barbara on Monday evening.

Shortly before 8 p.m., a caller reported a shooting in the 1200 block of San Pascual Street. Responders arrived at the scene and found a man bleeding from a single gunshot wound. [KCOY]

Emergency personnel transported the victim to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital. Police officers and detectives remained at the scene to investigate the shooting.

Police have yet to disclose whether they have identified a suspect.

