Paso Robles woman confronts burglar in her home

January 20, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Police officers arrested a man on Thursday who allegedly attempted to burglarize multiple homes in a Paso Robles neighborhood.

Shortly after 11 a.m., a 911 caller reported a man broke into her home near Apion Court through an open garage door. The suspect reportedly had a pry bar and a large knife.

The woman confronted the suspect as he came out of one of the interior bedrooms. The burglar quickly left the home and attempted to force his way into a home across the street, but did not succeed, according to the Paso Robles Police Department.

Paso Robles officers arrived in the area and located the suspect, 34-year-old Stephen Chargin, as he attempted to drive away. Officers found methamphetamine, fentanyl, prescription pills and psilocybin mushrooms during a search of Cahrgin and his vehicle.

Police arrested Chargin on felony charges of burglary, attempted burglary, possession of drugs for sale and other drug related offenses. Chargin remains in custody with his bail set at $50,000, according to the county sheriff’s office website.

An investigation into the case is ongoing. Authorities are asking anyone who has information about the case to call the Paso Robles Police Department at (805) 237-6464.

