Paso Robles man accused of trafficking cannabis

January 20, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A Paso Robles man is headed to trial following an arrest for allegedly trafficking black market cannabis on Interstate 44 in Missouri.

On Thursday, Silvestre Avila Villanueva, 31, waived a preliminary trial. The court then set Avila Villanueva’s trial for Feb. 26, according to Yahoo News.

On Oct. 7, 2022, a state trooper pulled Avila Villanueva over for following to closely. After determining he appeared nervous, the trooper searched Avila Villanueva trunk and found 20.5 pounds of marijuana.

A juvenile passenger in the back seat told the trooper he was unaware of the cannabis in the trunk, leading prosecutors to include a charge of child endangerment against Avila Villanueva.

Avila Villanueva, 31, is facing charges of possession and delivery of a controlled substance and child endangerment.

San Luis Obispo County is gaining a reputation as a hot spot for black market cannabis. In 2021, deputies in Nebraska arrested a Paso Robles teen caught trafficking 145 pounds of cannabis on Interstate 80.

