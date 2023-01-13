Rain washes out section of Highway 229 in Creston

January 13, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

Monday’s storm washed out part of Highway 229, disrupting road access to those living on the highway that connects Santa Margarita to Creston.

On Thursday, Caltrans announced the closure Highway 229 in both directions between highways 41 and 58. Highway 229 is closed in both directions leaving those who work or take children to school on the other side of the closure facing lengthy travel times.

Caltrans has not yet provided a date Highway 229 is likely to reopen.

