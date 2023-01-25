Regulators reject Diablo Canyon power plant’s renewal request

January 24, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

The Nuclear Regulatory Commission (NRC) on Tuesday denied Diablo Canyon Power Plant’s request to resume review of its withdrawn renewal application request.

The operating licenses for the two reactors at Diablo Canyon are set to expire in 2024 and 2025. PG&E had been planning on shutting down the nuclear power plant at the conclusion of those terms, but the utility has since received backing from both federal and state officials for extending the operating life of Diablo Canyon.

PG&E needs to obtain license renewals from the NRC, as well as regulatory approval from other federal and state agencies in order to keep operating the plant past 2025. In October, PG&E submitted a request to allow Diablo Canyon to resume a 2009 license renewal application.

“Therefore, as described above, based on NRC regulations, NRC’s principles of good

regulation, the lack of sufficient information to support your request that the staff resume its review of the withdrawn application, and the lack of relevant precedent to support that request, the NRC staff will not initiate or resume the review of the withdrawn Diablo Canyon Power Plant application,” the NRC said in a Jan. 23 letter to PG&E.

As an alternative, PG&E requested an exemption to a regulation that requires nuclear power plants to file renewal applications at least five years before their existing license is set to expire. The NRC is considering the request and plans to provide a response in March.

If the exemption is approved, PG&E will likely file a new license renewal application by the end of 2023, while it continues to operate under the existing licenses.

