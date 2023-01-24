SLO County estimates storm damage at more than $100 million

January 24, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

San Luis Obispo County officials estimate repairs totaling more than $100 million are needed following the recent storms.

Currently, officials estimate the countywide cost of repairs at $106 million, of which $41 million is related to residential property damage. Thus far, 584 SLO County residents have requested financial assistance.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) is providing disaster relief funds. Residents must file applications for federal relief aid by March 16.

FEMA provides funding for repairs, personal property loss, temporary lodging, medical and transportation. Though highly unusual, the maximum provided a resident is $40,000.

On Tuesday, SLO County, in partnership with FEMA and the California Governor’s Office of Emergency Services (Cal OES), opened a disaster recovery center at the San Luis Obispo Veterans Memorial Building. The center will operate daily from 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents who suffered storm-related damage can visit the center to receive information about federal assistance and disaster loans and to update their applications.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...