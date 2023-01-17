Two more bodies found in SLO County hotel room

January 17, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

Arroyo Grande police found two bodies in a room at the Aloha Inn on Jan. 7, police said. There are now two cases of multiple bodies found in a hotel room in SLO County on a Saturday in January.

Shortly after 8 p.m. on Jan. 7, officers arrived at the Aloha Inn to follow up on another case. Officer entered the room and discovered the bodies of a 55-year-old woman and a 55-year-old man.

During a search of the room, officers also found illegal drugs including what they believe to be fentanyl and methamphetamine. Investigators suspect both the man and woman died from drug overdoses.

The San Luis Obispo County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to conduct autopsies on the two Arroyo Grande residents and to test the suspected narcotics.

Investigators are not releasing the names of the man and the woman at this time.

A week later, on Jan. 14, officers found the bodies of a 37-year-old woman and a 40-year-old man in a room at the Seaview Inn in Grover Beach, which is located approximately two miles from the Aloha Inn.

During a search of the room, officers also found illegal drugs. Investigators suspect the pair died from drug overdoses. The SLO County Sheriff’s Office is scheduled to conduct autopsies and test the suspected drugs.

Sign up for breaking news, alerts and updates with Cal Coast News Top Stories.

Loading...