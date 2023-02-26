California serial killer suspected of killing cellmate

February 26, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

A California serial killer is suspected of killing his new cellmate, a child molester, on Friday, according to the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation.

Last year, Ramon Escobar, 51, pled guilty to killing five men and injuring seven others during a two-week killing spree. Before that, Escobar killed his aunt and uncle in Texas.

Escobar shared a cell at North Kern State Prison with 53-year-old Juan Villanueva, who was found unresponsive in his cell on Friday morning. Villanueva was serving a life sentence for aggravated sexual assault of a child under 14 years of age.

Villanueva’s death is being investigated as a homicide. Prison staff has placed Escobar in restricted housing pending the outcome of the murder investigation.

