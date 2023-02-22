Fire destroys home in rural Templeton

February 21, 2023

By RICHARD BASTIAN

A fire destroyed a large home in rural Templeton Tuesday morning, displacing two residents.

Shortly before 11 a.m., Grace Van Patten notice smoke in the home and discovered a fire in the attic. She attempted to throw buckets of water on the fire but was unable to put out the fire.

Firefighters arrived from multiple agencies to battle the blaze on the 5000 block of Esmeralda Lane near York Mountain Road.

Bill and Grace Van Patten have lived in the home for 30 years. While the cause of the fire remains under investigation, Bill Van Patten believes a leaking pipe may have shorted wiring in the attic.

