Downed trees, power outages as winds rip through SLO County
February 21, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Roaring winds swept into San Luis Obispo County Tuesday afternoon, toppling trees, closing roads and causing power outages.
A large tree fell across the 200 block of Chorro Street in San Luis Obispo, blocking traffic in both directions. South on Halcyon Road in Nipomo, a tree fell partially blocking traffic.
In Los Osos, a power line fell on a car parked on 7th Street near Ramona Avenue.
Shortly before 4 p.m., county staff closed Pozo Road Between Highway 58 and Avenales Road, according to the CHP website.
Cambria appears to have been hit the hardest with a large tree dropping on a home and multiple trees falling on roads.
More than 3,100 PG&E customers were hit with power outages on Tuesday afternoon and evening in Cambria, Morro Bay, Los Osos, San Luis Obispo and Pismo Beach. Multiple outages in Cambria impacted about 1,780 customers, according to PG&E.
