Find SLO County deals for May on happy hours, lodging and more

May 18, 2024

Find great local sales and deals on dining, lodging, golf, happy hours and more while supporting San Luis Obispo County businesses and the local economy.

Paso Soul Food Grill in Paso Robles

Get 10% off your entire order.

For great food and a family atmosphere, stop by Paso Soul Food Grill at the corner of Park and 14th streets. Mention CalCoastNews and get 10% off your entire order.

Made from scratch fried chicken, catfish, smothered pork chops, and sides. This is not your average soul food restaurant. Food is prepared on a daily basis. We highly suggest placing your order online for quicker service.

Paso Soul Food Grill is open from 12:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Cafe Roma Restaurant in San Luis Obispo

Happy hour special

Happy hour on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays with half price glasses of wine in the bar from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m. And be sure to check out the menu. In support of the community, Cafe Roma is still offering 2020 prices on most items.

Hunter Ranch Golf Course – Hunter Ranch Bar & Grill

Golf special

Stands of century-old blue oaks and sparkling lakes frame your views, while a challenging and fun layout tests your mettle. Call Hunter Ranch and mention this ad and golf for $80, with a cart, on Mondays through Thursdays.

Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort in Avila Beach

Spring into summer 2024



Bees are buzzing and savings are blooming.Call Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort at (805) 595-7302.

Stay Sunday through Thursday, now through May 30 and save:

15% off Standard Rooms

20% off One-Bedroom Suites and Specialty Suites

Wine, dine and unwind



Escape to Sycamore Mineral Springs Resort to experience the ultimate in relaxation and indulgence.

Stay any three nights, in a one-bedroom king suite for 25% off room rate and receive:

Two wine tasting passes featuring SLO Coast Wineries

A $75 dining credit to Gardens of Avila

A $75 spa treatment credit to our spa

In-room welcome wine and cheese pairing to start your vacation off right

This $300 package is available from April 1 through June 30.

Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano and Pismo Beach

Brighten up your day with a visit to one of the most unique dining experiences on the Central Coast – the Rock and Roll Diner in Oceano. Enjoy the train ride with flavors from their oakpit BBQ, burgers, pasta, seafood, salads and even Greek and Mexican specialties.

Happy hour specials

Enjoy their enticing happy hour drink and food specials from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Mondays through Fridays.

Domestic beer $3

Imports and micro-brews $6

House wine $6

Well drinks $7

Large beef or chicken taco $4

Cheese quesadilla, fish taco, chips with guacamole, hummus with pita zucchini stix $5.

Rock and Roll Diners are located at 1300 Railroad Street in Oceano and at the Pismo Coast Village RV Resort at 165 Dolliver Street in Pismo Beach.

SeaVenture Beach Hotel and Restaurant in Pismo Beach

Spring is brewing

Crack open a cold brew from our local brewery and housemade chips and our famous house-roasted salsa. This includes stays in any room through June 30. Call the Sea Venture Hotel at (805) 773-4994.

Book any room and enjoy:

Four 16oz Local Beers

Souvenir Beer Bucket

Chef Francisco’s Famous Fire Roasted Tomatillo Salsa

Fresh Housemade Chips

Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano

A great way to start your Sunday – brunch at Old Juan’s Cantina in Oceano! Spice up your morning with a delicious, hearty brunch, available from 10 a.m. t0 2 p.m for $35.

The extensive buffet includes all-you-can-eat Mexican breakfast entrees and desserts, plus two glasses of champagne, mimosas or non alcoholic drinks. Or, if you want to skip the buffet, you can order your favorite items from their breakfast menu or regular.

And all of our customers will enjoy fresh chips and two kinds of salsa, plus our house made tortillas and agave butter, available every Sunday. Shin’s Sushi restaurant in San Luis Obispo Dining specials Shin’s offers a buy one get one free on select rolls during happy hour, on Sunday through Thursday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. and from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m. Golden Philly roll

Ninja roll

California roll

Golden California roll

House special hand roll – deep fried salmon and avocado Shin’s Sushi, located at 1023 Monterey Street in San Luis Obispo, is open for lunch and dinner. Call (805) 543-2348 for a to-go order or to make a reservation. Patrick Pearson Music in SLO Patrick Pearson Music is offering four lessons for the price of three, a $50 discount. Patrick Pearson teaches guitar, ukulele, piano, drums, bass, mandolin and banjo to students of all ages. He is a professional working musician with 25 years of teaching experience. Call (805) 748-4366 for more information. Ace Auto Care in Atascadero Receive a free oil change with the purchase of another oil change at Ace Auto Care in Atascadero, with the mention of CalCoastNews. Call Ace Auto Care at (805) 462-2223 for more information. Spencer’s Fresh Markets Make a feast with Pork Spare Ribs at $3.99 a pound, Bing Cherries at $3.99 a pound, and White Corn at 79 cents each. Click here for additional weekly specials.

