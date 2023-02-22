Grover Beach man killed in Highway 101 rollover crash

February 22, 2023

By JOSH FRIEDMAN

A 27-year-old Grover Beach man died in a rollover crash on Highway 101 in Santa Maria on Friday evening.

The man, whom authorities have yet to identify, was reportedly driving a Kia sedan at a high speed on southbound Highway 101 north of Broadway at about 7 p.m. The Kia swerved and hit a guardrail, then drove off the highway into an area with grass and dirt. The vehicle overturned several times and landed on its roof, according to the CHP.

Medics pronounced the Grover Beach man dead at the scene.

CHP officers are investigating the crash. They do not suspect alcohol or drugs were factors.

