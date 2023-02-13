Highway 101 closed overnight in north Santa Barbara County
February 13, 2023
By KAREN VELIE
Caltrans is shutting down a portion of Highway 101 in Santa Barbara County on Monday night for repair work, according to a press release.
At 8 p.m., Highway 101 at the interchange with State Route 135 in Los Alamos will be shut down in both directions until 6 a.m. on Feb. 14. Detours are planned for both northbound and southbound traffic.
Northbound travelers will detour at exit 154 to Highway 135 and to the northbound Highway 101 on-ramp. Travelers headed southbound will detour at exit 154 to Highway 135 to the southbound Highway 101 on-ramp.
The closures allow for realignment work on the bridges located at the intersection of highways 101 and 135.
The $10 million project is scheduled to be complete in the spring.
