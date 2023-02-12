SLO police identify teen suspected of fatal hit-and-run

February 12, 2023

By KAREN VELIE

San Luis Obispo police identified the teen driver who allegedly struck and killed a bicyclist Saturday night and then fled the scene as 19-year-old Jorge Eduardo Torres, according to police.

After Torres fled, a second car also hit the bicyclist. The second driver called 911 and waited at the intersection of Higuera Street and Prado Road for officers.

The bicyclist died at the scene. Investigators are not releasing the victim’s name pending notification of his next of kin.

Shortly before midnight, officers located a grey sedan at the Silver City Mobile Home Lodge with damage to the front end and a cracked windshield. Police arrested Torres at the mobile home park, and a tow truck towed the car, according to a video by SLO County Observer.

Officers booked Torres in SLO County Jail on charges of vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run resulting in death.

